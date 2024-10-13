UNIFIL reports Israeli "horrific violations" against its forces, requests explanation

Shafaq News/ The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) announced on Sunday that it had recorded "horrific violations" against its forces by the Israeli army, adding that it observed three Israeli military factions crossing the Blue Line.

In a statement reported by RT, UNIFIL said, "Early this morning, UN peacekeepers at a UN site in Ramyah observed three factions of Israeli army soldiers crossing the Blue Line into Lebanon."

The statement continued, "At 4:30 AM, while the peacekeepers were in shelters, two Israeli Merkava tanks destroyed the main gate of the site and forcibly entered. They repeatedly demanded that the base's lights be turned off, and the tanks left after about 45 minutes following UNIFIL's protest through our liaison mechanism, as their presence endangers the peacekeepers."

"At 6:40 AM, peacekeepers at the same site reported several bursts of gunfire 100 meters to the north, which caused thick smoke. Despite wearing protective masks, 15 peacekeepers suffered from the effects, including skin irritation and stomach issues after the smoke entered the base. The peacekeepers are receiving the necessary treatment," it added. "Yesterday (Saturday), Israeli army soldiers halted a critical logistical movement for UNIFIL near Mais al-Jabal and prevented it from proceeding, making it impossible to complete the important mission."

Furthermore, the statement stressed, “For the fourth time in two days, we remind the Israeli army and all parties to their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property and to respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times,” confirming that “breaching a UN site and entering it constitutes another blatant violation of Resolution 1701 (2006), and any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a serious violation of international humanitarian law and Security Council Resolution 1701.”

"UNIFIL's mandate provides for freedom of movement in its area of operations, and any restriction on this constitutes a violation of Resolution 1701." It affirmed, "We have requested an explanation from the Israeli army regarding these grave violations."

Notably, the UN Security Council Resolution 1701, adopted on August 11, 2006, aimed to end the 2006 Lebanon War between Israel and Hezbollah.

The resolution called for an immediate cessation of hostilities andrespect for the Blue Line (the border between Lebanon and Israel). It also mandated the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, while deploying Lebanese troops and an expanded UNIFIL to maintain security.