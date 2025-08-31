Israeli airstrikes hit Southern Lebanon

2025-08-31T05:48:36+00:00

Shafaq News – South Lebanon

On Sunday, Israeli warplanes carried out more than eight airstrikes targeting Ali al-Taher valley in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, according to local sources.

The warplanes also struck a recently renovated house in the border village of Aita al-Shaab.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army claimed in a post on X that it struck Hezbollah's underground military infrastructure in the Shaqif area.

Despite a formal ceasefire since November 27, 2024, the UN peacekeeping mission UNIFIL has recorded more than 4,800 Israeli violations, resulting in over 235 deaths and 480 injuries.

