Israeli airstrikes hit sites in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Southern Lebanon

On Thursday, Israeli warplanes launched a series of raids targeting several locations across southern Lebanon.

According to Lebanese media outlets, the strikes hit the Jabbour Heights and the outskirts of al-Qutrani town, Ayshiyya, Zeghrine, the Khardali River course, Wadi Barghouz, and Mahmoudiya.

In Kfarkela, an Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade on a resident while he was repairing his home. Minutes later, the same drone released two additional stun grenades on the town.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health has not yet issued any statement regarding casualties or damage.

Meanwhile, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed in a post on X that the Israeli air force struck “Hezbollah military infrastructure in southern Lebanon.”

#عاجل 🔸جيش الدفاع هاجم أهدافًا إرهابية في جنوب لبنان🔸أغار جيش الدفاع قبل قليل من خلال طائرات سلاح الجو على عدة بنى تحتية ارهابية ومنصة صاروخية لحزب الله الإرهابي في عدة مناطق في جنوب لبنان. 🔸وجود هذه البنى التحتية الأرهابية والمنصة الصاروخية في تلك المناطق يعتبر انتهاكًا… pic.twitter.com/sXx8k26ehg — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) August 28, 2025

Despite a formal ceasefire since November 27, 2024, the UN peacekeeping mission UNIFIL has recorded more than 4,800 Israeli violations, resulting in over 235 deaths and 480 injuries.