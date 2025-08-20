Israeli airstrikes hit Tyre and Nabatieh in south Lebanon

Shafaq News – Southern Lebanon

On Wednesday, Israeli airstrikes targeted multiple sites near the southern city of Tyre, with explosions heard across the area.

According to Lebanese media outlets, Israeli forces carried out a drone strike on Wadi al-Zrariya, while another raid struck the vicinity of Mays Castle near the town of Ansar in Nabatieh.

🔴 غارة إسرائيلية إستهدفت أطراف بلدة أنصار في جنوب لبنان pic.twitter.com/ORw3pkTczK — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) August 20, 2025

A strike also hit a residential apartment in the al-Housh area on the outskirts of the city, leaving at least three people wounded.

Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes were observed flying at low altitude across southern Lebanon.

مشاهد للغارة الاسرائيلية العنيفة التي استهدفت مبنى بين عبا وأنصار pic.twitter.com/cHGfgKyTmO — LBCI Lebanon News (@LBCI_NEWS) August 20, 2025

Israel has not commented on these operations yet.

According to UNIFIL, 4,812 Israeli violations have been recorded since the ceasefire with Lebanon took effect on November 27, 2024, leaving more than 230 dead and 480 wounded.