Israeli airstrike kills three Lebanese soldiers, injures 17 in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ The Lebanese Army announced, on Tuesday, that three soldiers were killed in an Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health reported that an Israeli airstrike targeting an army position in the town of Sarafand killed three soldiers and injured 17 others, including civilians in the surrounding area.

Last week, the army announced, that two of its soldiers were killed in an Israeli strike on one a military post in the town of Kafra.

Notably, the Israeli army announced, today, that it began a large-scale raid operation targeting a major Hezbollah stronghold in southern Lebanon, declaring in a statement hitting “dozens of targets including, command centers, weapons storage facilities, observation posts, and rocket launching positions in the south of Lebanon.”

These events coincide with US Envoy, Amos Hochstein, visit to Beirut as part of efforts to mediate a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon. Hochstein is scheduled to travel to Israel on Wednesday to continue the negotiations.