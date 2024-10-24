A series of Israeli airstrikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut

Shafaq News/ On Thursday night, Israeli fighter jets launched several raids on the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Israeli airstrikes targeted Haret Hreik and Aamroossiyeh areas in the southern suburbs of Beirut. According to Lebanese media outlets, the airstrike in Aamroussiyeh area caused a large fire in one of the targeted buildings.

Before the strikes, the Israeli Army issued a warning to Aamroussiyeh, Haret Hreik, Burj Al-Barajneh, and Hadath. Israel also has hit many cities and villages across south Lebanon and Bekaa area in the east of Lebanon during the day, resulting in casualties and injuries.

On the other hand, Hezbollah continues attacking Israeli soldiers’ gatherings and military, targeting with a barrage of rockets Safed, Zvulun military industrial base north of Haifa, Nahariya, Kiryat Shmona, Menara, Misgav Am, Sanat Chin military base, Malikiyah… in addition to destroying two Merkava tanks in Ayta Al-Shaab and Odaisseh in south Lebanon.

Israel has intensified its airstrikes on Lebanon since September 23, targeting what it claims are infrastructure and facilities belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, eastern Lebanon, and the southern suburbs of Beirut. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, more than 2,550 persons have been killed, and over 12,000 injured since then.