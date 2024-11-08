A series of Israeli air raids on the southern suburb of Beirut

Shafaq News/ Israeli warplanes launched new airstrikes on Friday night, targeting the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon.

Lebanese media outlets reported that Israeli fighter jets carried out 11 powerful airstrikes this night on the Burj al-Barajneh, Hadath, and Haret Hreik areas in the southern suburbs.

Since October 7, over 3,117 people have been killed and more than 13,888 injured, including 617 women and 192 children among the fatalities, with 2,527 women and 1,260 children also reported injured, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health.

Regarding the number of victims in the health sector, the ministry declared 180 dead, and 306 wounded, as well as 244 vehicles, 87 medical and ambulatory centers, in addition to 40 hospitals targeted and damaged.