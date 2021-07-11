Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

KDP comments on the PUK internal feud

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-11T15:13:00+0000
KDP comments on the PUK internal feud

Shafaq News/ A spokesperson for the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) said that recent turmoils in al-Sulaymaniyah distressed the citizens and undermined the stability of the governorate.

In a statement issued earlier today, Sunday, KDP's official spokesperson, Mahmoud Muhammad, said, "The recent events that took place in the past few days in al-Sulaymaniyah governorate caused tensions and instability, and raised anxiety among the residents of al-Sulaymaniyah and the Region in general."

"We in the Kurdistan Democratic Party consider that this issue is an internal affair of the brothers in the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK). We hope that there will be a solution in the interest of the citizens and the stability of the Kurdistan Region in general, and al-Sulaymaniyah in particular."

A conflict erupted between the co-leaders of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Bafel Talabani, and his cousin Lahur Talabani. According to leaks, the dispute culminated between both sides to military tension.

related

Demonstrators set fire to the PUK and KDP headquarters

Date: 2020-12-06 15:22:26
Demonstrators set fire to the PUK and KDP headquarters

A demonstrator shot dead in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-12-07 15:29:58
A demonstrator shot dead in Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Governor of Al-Sulaymaniyah calls for the formation of a unified national list

Date: 2020-09-14 09:55:08
The Governor of Al-Sulaymaniyah calls for the formation of a unified national list

Fire erupted in grasslands in al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2021-06-20 09:05:45
Fire erupted in grasslands in al-Sulaymaniyah

3.7-magnitude earthquake hits al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2021-06-05 09:52:48
3.7-magnitude earthquake hits al-Sulaymaniyah

Al-Sulaymaniyah Mayor calls on sanitation workers to end their strike

Date: 2021-03-09 10:48:47
Al-Sulaymaniyah Mayor calls on sanitation workers to end their strike

Five earthquakes occurred in al-Sulaymaniyah at dawn today

Date: 2021-04-11 07:30:09
Five earthquakes occurred in al-Sulaymaniyah at dawn today

Al-Sulaymaniyah authorities released NRT correspondent

Date: 2020-12-12 17:15:17
Al-Sulaymaniyah authorities released NRT correspondent