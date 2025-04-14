Trump on Iran: Decision coming very quickly

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump expects to make a swift decision on Iran, following what both sides described as “constructive” talks in Oman.

“We’ll be making a decision on Iran very quickly,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, after meeting with his advisers to discuss the issue.

He gave no further details.

Saturday’s meeting in Muscat marked the first engagement between Iran and Trump’s administration, including during his 2017–2021 first term. Officials described the discussions as calm, productive, and positive.

Citing two sources familiar with the matter, Axios reported that a second round of nuclear talks is scheduled for next Saturday in Rome.

Trump, who has previously threatened military action if Tehran does not curb its nuclear program, struck a cautious tone when asked about the negotiations. “Nothing matters until you get it done,” he said. “But it’s going okay. The Iran situation is going pretty good, I think.”