ISX reports +$4M in weekly trading

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced that its weekly trading volume reached over 5 billion dinars ($4.3 million).

ISX reported that shares of 59 companies were traded last week, while 37 saw no trading due to a mismatch between buy and sell orders. Eight companies remain suspended for failing to disclose required information, out of 104 listed firms in total.

According to recorded data, 4,909,000,000 shares were traded, down 39% from the previous week, with a total value of 5,644,778,000 dinars, a 49% increase, through 2,535 transactions. The ISX60 index closed at 1,046.17 points, marking a 0.17% decrease compared to the previous session's close.

Non-Iraqi investors purchased 109 million shares last week, valued at 538,000,000 dinars ($410,000), through 69 transactions. Meanwhile, they sold 208 million shares, worth 374,000,000 dinars ($285,000), through 86 transactions.

The Iraq Stock Exchange operates five trading sessions weekly from Sunday to Thursday and lists 104 joint-stock companies representing sectors including banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, and hotels.