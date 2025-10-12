ISX trades +$21M worth of shares in September

Shafaq News - Baghdad

On Sunday, the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) traded nearly 37 billion shares worth more than 28 billion dinars (over $21M) during September.

ISX reported that it conducted 21 trading sessions during the month, with 76 out of 104 listed companies participating in the trades.

The total shares traded reached 37.238 billion, valued at 28,097,479,000 dinars, executed through 16,903 transactions. The ISX60 price index closed at 963.39 points, marking a 0.57% decline compared to the previous session’s closing.

The Iraq Stock Exchange holds five trading sessions weekly from Sunday to Thursday and lists 104 joint-stock companies operating across the banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, and hotel sectors.