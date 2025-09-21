ISX trades $70M+ worth of shares in August

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Sunday, the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced the trading of nearly 83 billion shares worth more than 102 billion dinars (over $70 million) during August.

ISX reported that it conducted 20 trading sessions during the month, with 71 out of 104 listed companies participating in the trades.

The total shares traded reached 83,510,366,000, valued at 102,405,000,000 dinars, executed through 21,355 transactions. The ISX60 price index closed at 968.84 points, marking a 2.42% increase compared to the previous session’s closing.

The Iraq Stock Exchange holds five trading sessions weekly from Sunday to Thursday and lists 104 joint-stock companies operating across the banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, and hotel sectors.