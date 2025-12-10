ISX trades $27M+ in November

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) recorded trading of more than 69 billion shares with a total value exceeding 35 billion Iraqi dinars (about $27 million) during November.

According to the ISX, the market held 19 trading sessions during the month, with 78 listed companies actively traded out of 104 firms currently listed on the exchange.

69.16 billion shares were exchanged through 18,588 transactions, generating a total trading value of 35.82 billion dinars.

The benchmark ISX60 index closed at 955.37 points, posting a 1.62% gain compared with the previous session.

The Iraq Stock Exchange holds five trading sessions per week from Sunday to Thursday, and includes companies across the banking, telecommunications, industrial, agricultural, insurance, financial investment, tourism, and hotel sectors.