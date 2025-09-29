ISX reports +$4M in weekly trading

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced on Monday that its trading volume for the past week exceeded 4B dinars (about $3M).

According to a weekly report, investors traded shares across 65 companies. Shares of 28 firms saw no activity due to unmatched buy and sell orders, while 11 companies remained suspended for failing to submit required disclosures, out of 104 listed firms.

The exchange recorded 4.75B contracts worth 6.66B dinars (over $3.5M), reflecting an 11% decline in volume and a 46% increase in value compared to the previous week. The ISX60 index closed at 963.79 points, down 0.05% from the prior session.

Foreign investors purchased 168M shares worth 380M dinars ($290K) through 79 deals, while selling 66M shares valued at 159M dinars ($120K) in 65 deals.

The Iraq Stock Exchange holds five sessions per week, from Sunday to Thursday, and includes 104 listed companies across the banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, hotel, and service sectors.