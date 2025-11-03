ISX records $40M in October trading volume

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) recorded a total trading volume exceeding 53 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $40.5 million) in October, with nearly 38 billion shares traded across 22 sessions during the month.

According to ISX data, 80 out of 104 listed companies participated in trading, with 18,316 buy and sell transactions executed throughout the month.

The ISX60 Index closed at 940.17 points, marking a 2.4% decline from its previous closing level.

The Iraq Stock Exchange holds five sessions per week, from Sunday to Thursday, and includes 104 publicly listed Iraqi companies across the banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, and hospitality sectors.