+140kg of liquid meth: Iraq–Saudi operation nets international traffickers

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Interior Ministry announced on Sunday that two international drug traffickers were detained in Saudi Arabia in a joint operation with Iraqi authorities.

In a press conference, Spokesman Col. Abbas al-Bahadli said the suspects were found with 142 kilograms of liquid crystal meth hidden in their vehicle.

The arrests, he added, were made under security memoranda of understanding (MoU) between Baghdad and Riyadh.