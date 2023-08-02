Iraq's Border Guards Arrest 40 Iranians for Illegally Entering Iraq

2023-08-02T16:36:43+00:00

Shafaq News/ More than forty Iranian nationals were arrested trying to cross the Iraqi-Iranian borders into the Kurdistan region without obtaining the legal documents, a spokesperson to the Border Guards Command said on Wednesday.

Major-General Karwan Khoshnaw said that the arrestees were captured by a force from the 21st Brigade of the Iraqi army.

Legal proceedings were initiated against the arrestees who were handed over to the relevant authorities, the spokesperson said.

