Iraq's Border Guards Arrest 40 Iranians for Illegally Entering Iraq
Shafaq News/ More than forty Iranian nationals were arrested trying to cross the Iraqi-Iranian borders into the Kurdistan region without obtaining the legal documents, a spokesperson to the Border Guards Command said on Wednesday.
Major-General Karwan Khoshnaw said that the arrestees were captured by a force from the 21st Brigade of the Iraqi army.
Legal proceedings were initiated against the arrestees who were handed over to the relevant authorities, the spokesperson said.