Iraq’s Coordination Framework to decide PM nominee within 24 hours

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) is set to decide on its nominee for Iraq’s prime minister within 24 hours, with an additional contender now under consideration, MP Riyadh Uday of Al-Hikma (Wisdom) Movement told Shafaq News on Monday.

Uday noted that the CF, the largest parliamentary bloc with about 162 of parliament’s 329 seats, is bound by a five-day constitutional window to present its candidate. The bloc’s internal mechanism, he clarified, requires either a two-thirds majority or full consensus among its leaders to finalize the choice.

Rejecting claims of a postponement, he confirmed the meeting will be held today at the office of Al-Hikma leader Ammar al-Hakim, indicating it is likely to produce a definitive outcome.

Options include a potential renomination of caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, alongside Basim al-Badri and Ihsan al-Awadi, the latter newly introduced. Speaking to our agency, a parliamentary source said one option involves each faction nominating a candidate, followed by a two-thirds vote. In this setup, State of Law leader Nouri al-Maliki is expected to back al-Badri, while al-Sudani is likely to nominate al-Awadi.

Under Iraq’s post-2003 power-sharing system, the presidency is held by a Kurd, the premiership by a Shiite, and the speakership by a Sunni Arab. Parliament elected Amedi as president on April 11, triggering the process to nominate a prime minister. The CF has 15 days to present its candidate, after which the nominee has 30 days to form a government and secure parliamentary confidence under Article 76 of the constitution.

So far, internal negotiations have not produced consensus, prompting some leaders to call for additional time to finalize the decision.

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