US weighs Iran reaction as Trump eyes ‘victory’ exit strategy

Shafaq News- Washington

US intelligence agencies are examining how Iran might react if President Donald Trump declares a unilateral victory in the ongoing war, two US officials told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

A rapid de-escalation could reduce mounting domestic pressure on the White House, while raising concerns among officials that Iran could use the pause to rebuild elements of its nuclear and missile programs. Earlier intelligence reviews suggested Tehran would likely interpret a US declaration of victory followed by a troop drawdown as a strategic gain. Maintaining a significant US military presence, however, would more likely be seen as “leverage in negotiations rather than a signal of an end to hostilities.”

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said negotiations with Iran remain ongoing and that Washington would not be rushed into a “bad deal,” reiterating that any agreement must safeguard US national security and prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

The conflict has also disrupted global energy flows after Iran moved to close the Strait of Hormuz, constraining a key shipping route for crude oil and pushing fuel prices higher. Diplomatic efforts have yet to yield a breakthrough, with both sides still far from reaching an agreement despite ongoing mediation.

Military options remain formally under consideration, including renewed airstrikes targeting Iranian military and political leadership, according to a separate source familiar with internal discussions. More expansive options, such as a ground invasion, are now viewed as “less likely than they were in recent weeks.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that any agreement with Iran must “definitively prevent them from sprinting toward a nuclear weapon at any point.”

SECRETARY RUBIO: We have to ensure that any deal that is made with Iran definitively prevents them from sprinting towards a nuclear weapon at any point. pic.twitter.com/3UI8yNcYzW — Department of State (@StateDept) April 28, 2026

Iran, for its part, has maintained that lifting the US blockade is a prerequisite for renewed talks. A source cited by Tasnim News Agency indicated that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi conveyed Tehran’s conditions during a recent visit to Islamabad, which is mediating between the two sides, including a new legal framework for the strait, removal of restrictions, and guarantees alongside compensation for potential future incidents.

Read more: Washington pursues regional de-escalation through fragile frameworks