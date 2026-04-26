Iran sets 4 conditions to end war, Trump demands Iran hand over uranium

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

Iran outlined four conditions for ending the war, including a new legal framework for the Strait of Hormuz, compensation, guarantees against future military attacks, and the lifting of the naval blockade, according to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi conveyed the demands during a renewed visit to Islamabad, which is acting as a mediator between Tehran and Washington, with the trip focused on war-related negotiations rather than the nuclear file, Tasnim reported. The visit marks Araghchi’s second stop in Pakistan over the weekend as part of a broader regional tour that also includes Oman and Russia, following earlier consultations with Pakistani officials.

Tehran’s terms were presented to Islamabad after an initial round of direct talks hosted in the Pakistani capital earlier this month under a ceasefire framework that failed to produce an agreement to end the conflict, which has had wider repercussions across the Middle East and global energy markets.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump indicated the conflict could end soon, telling Fox News that Iran would hand over uranium as part of negotiations while reiterating that Tehran must not obtain a nuclear weapon.

Washington has leverage in the talks, Trump said, adding that “Iran could reach out if it wanted negotiations,” though he canceled a planned visit by envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan, citing a lack of progress.

Read more: Washington pursues regional de-escalation through fragile frameworks