Israeli strikes intensify across Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli military intensified airstrikes and artillery bombardment across southern and eastern Lebanon on Thursday, while Hezbollah announced a series of operations targeting Israeli troops and military positions.

Local media sources reported that Israeli warplanes and drones carried out dozens of strikes on villages in the districts of Nabatieh, Tyre, Bint Jbeil, Zahrani, Jezzine, Sidon, and Hasbaya in southern Lebanon. Additional airstrikes targeted areas in the districts of Baalbek and West Bekaa in eastern Lebanon, according to the sources.

Hezbollah stated it had conducted 19 operations since the morning against concentrations of Israeli soldiers, military vehicles, and deployment points in several villages occupied by Israeli forces.

In separate statements, the group said the attacks were carried out in response to what it described as Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement and attacks on villages that resulted in civilian casualties.

Hezbollah said it targeted Israeli military vehicles and positions in Bint Jbeil, Yahmar al-Shaqif, Zoutr El Charkiyeh, Rashaf, Tayr Harfa, Qawzah, and Naqoura using rockets, artillery fire, and explosive drones.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said 3,696 people have been killed and 11,413 wounded in Israeli military operations since hostilities resumed on March 2, including women and children.