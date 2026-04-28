GCC rejects Iran’s strait closure, demands navigation restored

Shafaq News- Middle East

Leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Tuesday rejected Iran’s continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, calling for the immediate restoration of maritime security and freedom of navigation to pre-February 28, 2026 conditions.

In a statement, GCC Secretary-General Jassim Al-Budaiwi said that the bloc’s leaders held their 19th consultative meeting in Jeddah under the chairmanship of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Discussions focused on regional escalation, including what the statement described as Iranian attacks targeting Gulf states and Jordan, as well as efforts to advance a diplomatic path to resolve the crisis and address the bloc’s security concerns.

Media Statement by HE GCCSG on the occasion of the 19th Consultative Meeting of Their Majesties and Highnesses, the Leaders of the GCC States, held today, Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in the city of Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.https://t.co/yooE54FJEr#GCC — مجلس التعاون (@GCCSG) April 28, 2026

The leaders said the incidents resulted in casualties and material damage and constituted violations of sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter. They also stated that the attacks had severely undermined trust in Iran, urging Tehran to take steps to rebuild confidence.

The bloc reaffirmed its right to self-defense, individually and collectively, under Article 51 of the UN Charter, stressing that the security of member states is indivisible and that any attack on one member constitutes an attack on all under the joint defense agreement.