Airstrikes target PMF site at military airport in Saladin

Shafaq News- Saladin

Two airstrikes targeted a unit of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a state-affiliated paramilitary network, in Tuz Khurmatu district, in Saladin province, a security source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The strikes hit the fourth regiment of the 52nd Brigade at Al-Haliwa military airport, with the extent of casualties or material damage remaining unclear.

The identity of the attacking party remains unknown.

Earlier today, two airstrikes struck a PMF facility in Baiji district, north of Saladin province.