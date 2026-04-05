CENTCOM: US recovers F-15 crew shot down in Iran

Shafaq News- Washington

US forces rescued two service members from Iran after their F-15E fighter jet was shot down during a combat mission on April 2, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Friday.

CENTCOM said forces carried out separate search-and-rescue operations on April 4 and safely recovered both personnel.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump pointed out that American forces successfully rescued the weapons systems officer in what he described as a high-risk mission. However, Iranian army’s Khatam Al-Anbiya headquarters said that the US rescue operation had failed, adding that its forces destroyed two US C-130 aircraft and two Black Hawk helicopters during the operation near Isfahan.