Drone strikes hit Majnoon oil field in Basra

Shafaq News- Basra

Two drones targeted the Majnoon oil field in Iraq’s Basra province on Monday without causing casualties.

A security source told Shafaq News that one of the drones struck a communications tower inside the field, while the second hit an office belonging to the US company KBR.

According to the source, the field currently has no foreign workers, who left after the escalation between Iran, the United States, and Israel began, leaving only Iraqi staff at the site.

The field contains six radars used for civilian purposes.