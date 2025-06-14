Iraq vows to confront Israeli airspace incursions

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraqi government threatened to confront Israeli violations of Iraqi airspace during its strikes on Iran.

In a statement, the Spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Sabah Al-Numan, noted that the government is following violations with “all relevant international parties,” warning that these breaches would undermine regional stability.

Al-Numan pointed out, “Iraq has exercised the highest degree of restraint in the hope that diplomatic solutions would prevail,” adding that the government has already taken diplomatic steps in response, acting under the direction of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Iraq’s permanent mission to the United Nations.

“Iraq is calling on the United States to assume its responsibilities under the existing agreements between the two countries and international norms to prevent Israeli aircraft from using Iraqi airspace,” Al-Numan stated.