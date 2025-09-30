Iraq vows to block Israeli raids against Iran via its airspace

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji pledged on Tuesday to take all necessary measures to prevent Israel from using Iraqi airspace to strike Iran again.

Iraqi skies were heavily traversed during the 12-day war between Israel and Iran in June 2025, when fighter jets and missiles from both sides crossed the country. Fragments from intercepted projectiles landed in populated areas, putting civilians at risk.

According to Iraq’s National Security Advisory Office, al-Araji made the remarks during a meeting in Baghdad with Majid Mir Ahmadi, head of intelligence for Iran’s armed forces, where he noted that Iraq has filed a formal complaint to the UN Security Council over Israel’s violations.

Talks also addressed regional security threats and measures to preserve stability under the framework of the Iraq–Iran security agreement.