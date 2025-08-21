Iraq’s parliament to reconvene without PMF law on agenda

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi parliament will resume sessions next week with a legislative agenda that excludes the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Law the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Authority Law, the council’s media office announced on Thursday.

According to the agenda, sessions are scheduled for August 25–27 to vote on two draft laws and debate additional proposals.

Parliament has been paralyzed since the August 5 session, when a dispute broke out between Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani and his deputy Mohsen al-Mandalawi over authority to preside, preventing subsequent sittings on key legislation, including the PMF law.