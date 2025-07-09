Iraqi lawmakers to resume work with full agenda

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Parliament will resume sessions on July 12, following the end of its legislative recess, with a vote on three key bills topping the agenda, according to the agenda released on Wednesday.

Lawmakers will vote on the draft laws for mental health, tobacco harm prevention, and a proposal to establish a syndicate for Iraqi programmers. The session is set to begin at 1:00 p.m. Baghdad time.

جدول اعمال الجلسة رقم (١) السبت ١٢/ تموز /٢٠٢٥https://t.co/FMBV1mVeuq pic.twitter.com/RXebe8VPZX — مجلس النواب العراقي (@Parliament_iq) July 8, 2025

Earlier, Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani urged all members “to fulfill their responsibilities by attending the upcoming sessions to ensure the passage of legislation.”

A parliamentary source also told Shafaq that the parliament had been on recess since early June, with the break officially ending on July 9.