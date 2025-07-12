New bloc in Iraq's Parliament: Reconstruction and Development begins work

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Newly-formed parliamentary bloc Reconstruction and Development has begun legislative work, MP Firas al-Maslamawi announced on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference inside the Council of Representatives, al-Maslamawi described the bloc as “a national project to rebuild the Iraqi state and establish a mature political order,” grounded in stability, fair distribution of wealth, and responsive governance.

Formed on May 20 by fifty lawmakers, the bloc’s legislative priorities include economic reform bills, development support across provinces, and revitalization of Iraq’s industrial and agricultural sectors. Members also pledged to strengthen parliamentary oversight, fight corruption, and restore public trust in state institutions.

"Reconstruction is not a slogan but a process of restoring institutional authority and passing legislation that meets the needs of Iraq’s diverse population," al-Maslamawi stressed.

While many members belong to the Coordination Framework—a coalition of Shiite parties holding a parliamentary majority—the bloc aims to act as a "moderate force focused on policy, not partisanship."