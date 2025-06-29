Ex-military spokesman joins Iraq’s parliamentary race
Shafaq News – Baghdad
Yehya Rasool, Iraq’s former spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, announced his candidacy for the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for November 11.
In a post on X, Rasool revealed on Saturday that he will contest the race in Baghdad as part of the State of Law Coalition (SLC), a prominent political bloc led by former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki. The coalition currently holds 33 out of 328 seats in Iraq’s parliament.
بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم(الإرادة لا تُهزم حين يقودها الإيمان بالوطن)من ميادين الشرف في مواجهة الإرها....ب، إلى ميادين الخدمة العامة والبناء المدني. أعلن رسمياً ترشّحي لانتخابات مجلس النواب عن قائمة دولة القانون، بالتسلسل (٣٣) بغداد . pic.twitter.com/epyfUucMJt— يحيى رسول | Yehia Rasool (@IraqiSpoxMOD) June 28, 2025