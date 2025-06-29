Ex-military spokesman joins Iraq’s parliamentary race

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Yehya Rasool, Iraq’s former spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, announced his candidacy for the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for November 11.

In a post on X, Rasool revealed on Saturday that he will contest the race in Baghdad as part of the State of Law Coalition (SLC), a prominent political bloc led by former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki. The coalition currently holds 33 out of 328 seats in Iraq’s parliament.