National Resolve Alliance names al-Yawar as head of Nineveh for Its People list

Shafaq News/ The National Resolve Alliance (Al-Hasm Al-Watani) officially appointed Sheikh Abdullah Ajeel al-Yawar, the leader of the Shammar tribe, as the head of the Nineveh For Its People (Ninawa Li Ahliha) electoral list.

The list includes Mosuli and tribal figures unaffiliated with traditional political parties.

During a press conference held in Mosul on Sunday, and attended by prominent alliance figures and local community leaders, Iraqi Defense Minister and head of the Hasm Alliance, Thabit al-Abbasi, stated that Sheikh al-Yawar’s inclusion represents a “qualitative addition” to the coalition.

Al-Abbasi emphasized that the alliance represents “the will of the people,” not that of dominant political forces.

The conference also witnessed the announcement of Mohannad al-Jubouri as Secretary-General of the Nineveh for Its People alliance.

In his first remarks after assuming the role, Sheikh al-Yawar said his return to politics after a 13-year hiatus was prompted by “growing interference and overreach in Nineveh.”

“At times, we feel like strangers in our own city,” he said.