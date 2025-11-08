Inside Iraq’s Special Vote: Forces, camps, and credibility ahead of the ballot

Shafaq News – Baghdad

With Iraq’s parliamentary elections only days away, preparations are in full swing for the special vote on Sunday, November 9, 2025 — a crucial early test involving more than 1.3 million Iraqis from the security, defense, and service sectors, as well as internally displaced persons (IDPs). Held two days before the general vote on November 11, the special round often sets the tone for the national ballot.

Special Voting Schedule and Procedures

Polling will run from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. under the full supervision of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) and accredited observers.

Electoral silence began at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 8, halting all campaigning and political advertising for 24 hours.

IHEC said all ballots will be sealed and stored until they are integrated into the general count, with technical and security measures in place to preserve the integrity of the process.

Across Iraq, 4,501 polling stations have been designated for special voting.

Eligible Voters

1,313,980 Iraqis are eligible to participate. The special electorate includes members of the security and military institutions, service forces, and IDPs registered through special arrangements.

Only those who have received and activated their biometric voter cards will be permitted to cast their ballots.

Breakdown By Institution:

-Ministry of Interior: 597,453

-Kurdistan Region Ministry of Interior: 124,312

-Ministry of Defense: 298,054

-Peshmerga Ministry: 145,907

-Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF): 128,127

-Counter-Terrorism Service: 18,410

-Border Ports Authority: 1,596

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs): 26,538 (across 22 polling stations inside and outside camps)

Kurdistan Region Overview

The Kurdistan Region will host 204 special voting centers with 958 polling stations, alongside 10 press centers for media coverage.

-Erbil: 79 centers, 385 stations, about 111,839 registered voters

-Al-Sulaymaniyah and Halabja: 82 centers, 378 stations, 108,344 voters

-Duhok: 43 centers, 195 stations, 56,430 voters

Security Measures

Iraq entered on Thursday, Alert Level C, the highest state of military readiness, to safeguard the elections. The plan covers all provinces except the Kurdistan Region and includes full troop deployment, reinforced checkpoints, and 24-hour patrols.

The Ministry of Interior said coordination among security branches aims to secure polling centers and prevent disruptions during voting.

Why It Matters

Though smaller in scale, the special vote carries significant political and logistical weight. It serves as:

-A system test: evaluating biometric verification and electronic transmission systems ahead of the general vote.

-A credibility benchmark: any delay or irregularity could undermine public trust in the process.

-A political indicator: voting patterns among security personnel often signal early institutional and political trends.

Observers from the Arab League and Iraqi civil society organizations will monitor polling centers, particularly in mixed and disputed areas between Baghdad and Erbil.

Lessons from the Past

In the 2021 elections, 821,800 Iraqis took part in the special vote, recording a 69 percent turnout. Babil saw the highest participation at 80 percent, while Kirkuk registered the lowest at 59 percent.

Technical glitches, including malfunctioning biometric devices and delayed ballot transfers, drew public criticism at the time.

For 2025, IHEC says it has upgraded verification systems, improved network coverage in remote bases, and enhanced coordination with the Defense, Interior, and Peshmerga ministries to ensure smoother and more reliable operations.

All special voting results will remain sealed until the nationwide ballot concludes and will be incorporated into the final count.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.