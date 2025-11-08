Over 300 international observers and 1,500 journalists accredited for Iraq’s elections

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) said more than 300 international observers and 1,500 journalists have been accredited to monitor and cover the country’s parliamentary elections, scheduled for November 11.

The IHEC has approved 304 international figures so far, with the number expected to rise before the accreditation deadline, noting that both the Arab League and the United Nations will take part in monitoring the polls.

According to the Commission, over 1,000 local organizations licensed by the Non-Governmental Organizations Directorate will also oversee the process, while party representatives — known as “party agents” — will independently observe voting inside polling stations alongside civil society monitors.

The IHEC has also established 140 media centers across Iraq, including 41 in the Kurdistan Region.