Iraqi MP calls for Al-Sudani’s disqualification after being barred from race

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi lawmaker Hussein Arab, an independent member of parliament, called on the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) to disqualify Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani from contesting the upcoming parliamentary elections.

In his letter to IHEC, the lawmaker accused Al-Sudani of “exploiting state resources for campaign purposes,” claiming that the prime minister “used his official authority and public resources to promote his election campaign through illuminated advertisements powered by government electricity poles.”

MP Arab’s demand came shortly after IHEC disqualified his own candidacy for the November 11 elections, citing falsified academic certificates. He had been set to run under al-Sudani’s Reconstruction and Development Alliance (Al-Ima’ar wal Tanmiya), which quickly distanced itself following the commission’s ruling, stating that Arab “does not belong to the alliance.”

Al-Sudani is leading his coalition into the November vote with 446 candidates across 12 provinces and is personally running for a parliamentary seat in Baghdad.

Read more: Baghdad: Ground zero in the battle for Iraq's Parliament