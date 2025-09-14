Iraq’s November 2025 election tests hopes for reform

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqis are preparing to vote on November 11, 2025, in a parliamentary election shaping up as one of the country’s most consequential since the 2003 US-led invasion, according to War in Rocks.

With over 21 million registered voters, 37 alliances, 38 parties, and nearly 80 independents, public discussions—from marketplaces to social media—reflect hopes for reform and more accountable governance. While the entrenched muhasasa system limits dramatic change, this election could recalibrate which elites hold power and influence Iraq’s domestic and regional trajectory.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani has emerged as a key contender. Known for his pragmatic and managerial style, War in Rocks highlighted that al-Sudani has built cross-sectarian appeal through nationalist rhetoric and a record of delivering public services.

His new Reconstruction and Development Alliance brings together technocrats, tribal leaders, and figures from traditional Shiite parties, aiming to consolidate a governing coalition capable of challenging entrenched elites.

As economic strain deepens, social inequalities widen, and severe droughts threaten livelihoods, Iraqis face intensifying pressure for meaningful reform. The November election will serve as a pivotal test of whether the country can move beyond entrenched factional politics toward greater stability and accountable governance.

