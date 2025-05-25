Iraq's 2025 election: Regional shifts will shape next government

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraq’s Ataa Movement, headed by Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Chief Falih al-Fayyadh, linked the formation of the next government to the ongoing regional developments and their influence on Iraq’s political landscape.

Haider al-Tamimi, a senior member of the movement’s council, explained to Shafaq News that the success of the Reconstruction and Development Coalition, led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, will depend on several factors, including voter turnout, the potential participation of the Patriotic Shiite Movement (formerly the Sadrist Movement), the strength of the coalition’s campaign, and the effectiveness of its media operations.

The coalition, officially launched on May 20, brings together the Furatain Movement along with allied forces, including the National Contract Alliance, Wataniya Coalition, Karbala Creativity Alliance, Bilad Sumer Gathering, Generations Gathering, and the National Solutions Alliance. It is preparing to contest the parliamentary elections scheduled for November 11, 2025.

Al-Tamimi described the alliance as built on aligned priorities, with a focus on governance and public service rather than purely electoral outcomes. He also indicated that the coalition aims to form the largest bloc in parliament while promoting inclusive governance, and reinforcing a shared national identity over sectarian or ethnic divides.

“Success under Iraq’s current political structure requires sustained political engagement, as winning seats alone does not automatically translate into top government positions.”

While domestic negotiations remain pivotal to forming the next government and naming the prime minister, al-Tamimi pointed to regional conditions as a continuing factor shaping Iraq’s political trajectory.

Earlier on Sunday, the Fatah Alliance, led by Hadi al-Amiri, rejected reports that factions within the Shiite Coordination Framework were obstructing a potential second term for al-Sudani.

Uday al-Khadran, a senior figure within the alliance, confirmed to Shafaq News that a decision on a second term would only follow a comprehensive review of the current government’s performance, noting that a positive evaluation could lead to renewal, while a negative one would not.