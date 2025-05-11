Washington, Beijing reach tariff breakthrough in Geneva

Shafaq News/ The United States and China have reached a long-awaited agreement on tariffs, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer announced on Sunday following two days of negotiations in Geneva.

Greer said the full text of the agreement will be released on Monday, marking what US officials described as a key breakthrough in efforts to reduce long-standing trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

"The U.S. has a massive $1.2 trillion trade deficit. So @POTUS declared a national emergency and imposed tariffs, and we're confident that the deal we struck with our Chinese partners will help us towards resolving that national emergency." –@USTradeRep Jamieson Greer pic.twitter.com/0QVgjEHm3m — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 11, 2025

The Chinese delegation, led by Vice Premier He Lifeng, did not issue a statement following the conclusion of the talks.

President Donald Trump had declared a national emergency last month over what he called an "unacceptable" $2.1 trillion trade deficit with China. Greer expressed confidence that the new agreement will “move us closer to resolving the national emergency.”

“We are confident that the deal reached with our Chinese partners will help us move forward toward ending the national emergency,” Greer said.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who also participated in the Geneva talks, called the outcome “a major step forward,” though he did not provide specifics.

"The talks were productive. We had the Vice Premier, two Vice Ministers who were integrally involved, @USTradeRep and myself. And I spoke to President Trump, as did Ambassador Jamieson last night... There will be a complete briefing tomorrow morning." –@SecScottBessent pic.twitter.com/Mm8GK8uMU7 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 11, 2025

In a post on Truth Social last Friday, Trump hinted at a possible reduction in tariffs ahead of the negotiations, “An 80% tariff sounds about right! But it’s up to Scott.”