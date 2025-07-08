Trump pledges permanent solution to Gaza war

Shafaq News – Washington

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday vowed to end the war in Gaza, calling it “a tragedy,” and announcing that his administration is working toward a permanent resolution.

During a Cabinet meeting, Trump confirmed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would return to Washington later in the day for talks focused exclusively on Gaza.

On Ukraine, Trump praised the country’s resilience and revealed that the US had supplied Kyiv with $300 billion in aid and advanced weaponry. He criticized NATO partners for not matching US support and said his administration may impose additional sanctions on Russia. “I’m not happy with Putin—this war is killing too many people, including his own soldiers,” he remarked.

Turning to China, Trump claimed the former US airbase in Bagram, Afghanistan, is now under Chinese control, calling it a strategic failure. Still, he noted a recent improvement in bilateral ties and said he maintains direct communication with President Xi Jinping.

On trade, Trump warned that all countries must comply with new US tariff rules by August 1, claiming that American tariffs remain far lower than those imposed on the US. He added that Washington may move to impose new duties on European Union states within two days.

Trump also reiterated his demand that allies such as South Korea and Japan increase their financial contributions to US military support.

Addressing domestic issues, Trump took aim at New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, suggesting potential federal intervention. “We have tremendous power at the White House to run places when we have to,” he said. “Maybe we’ll have to straighten New York out from Washington… we’re going to make New York great again.”

He closed describing the US withdrawal from Afghanistan as the most embarrassing moment in our country’s history.