Iraq: 14,000 drug traffickers and possessors arrested in 2024

Shafaq News/ According to Fadel Al-Gharawi, head of the Strategic Center for Human Rights, Iraq’s General Directorate of Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances announced the arrest of 14,000 drug dealers and possessors over in 2024, seizing six tons of various narcotic substances.

In a statement on Friday, Al-Gharawi highlighted Iraq’s stringent judicial measures against drug traffickers in 2024. “According to the directorate's statistics, Iraqi courts issued death sentences against 144 international drug traffickers and handed down life sentences to 434 local drug traffickers,” he stated.

Al-Gharawi revealed that the Iraqi government launched a comprehensive anti-drug strategy in 2025. This strategy incorporates modern techniques to dismantle both international and domestic drug trafficking networks. It also emphasizes enhanced regional and international cooperation to combat drug smuggling operations across the Middle East, a key transit region for narcotics entering Iraq.

“The Ministry of Interior’s rehabilitation centers for drug users and addicts successfully reintegrated 3,000 individuals into society in 2024. These individuals underwent medical treatment, psychological counseling, awareness campaigns, and vocational training in coordination with the Ministry of Health,” he said, adding, “In 2025, the ministry plans to expand these rehabilitation centers, increasing their capacity and upgrading their facilities to accommodate more individuals in need.

Al-Gharawi revealed upcoming legal reforms to Iraq's drug and psychotropic substances law. “The amendments will impose harsher penalties on drug traffickers while offering leniency to users who agree to undergo addiction rehabilitation in government or private facilities,” he stated.

Al-Gharawi called on the government to designate 2025 as the “Year of Combating Drugs.” He urged the launch of a nationwide awareness campaign to educate the public, particularly in schools, universities, and government institutions, about the dangers of drug abuse. He also emphasized the need for stronger security cooperation with neighboring countries and international partners to dismantle drug trafficking networks.