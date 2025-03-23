Drug busts continue in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iraqi authorities arrested 21 suspects and seized 183 kilograms of narcotics in a security operation in Baghdad, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said the General Directorate for Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Affairs dismantled a network allegedly involved in smuggling and distributing marijuana and other illicit substances brought in from outside the country.

The operation was conducted under warrants issued by the First Karkh Investigative Court and was carried out under the supervision of specialized units, the statement said. The suspects were placed in custody pending legal proceedings under Iraq’s anti-narcotics laws.

“This operation is part of intensified efforts by the security services to combat the trafficking and smuggling of drugs,” the ministry said. “It is fully supported by the Iraqi government and aims to reduce this dangerous phenomenon and protect society from its consequences.”

Iraqi authorities conducted this week a series of targeted operations that resulted in multiple arrests and narcotics seizures across the country.