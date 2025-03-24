Iraq drug crackdown: Suspects arrested, trafficker jailed

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi security forces detained several drug suspects in operations across five provinces, while a court in al-Anbar issued a life sentence against a convicted trafficker.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defense confirmed arrests in Baghdad, Babil, Najaf, al-Muthanna, and al-Diwaniyah, carried out by intelligence and security units under the supervision of Defense Minister Thabet Al-Abbasi.

Seized items included narcotics and drug-related equipment.

The ministry reiterated its commitment to combat drug trafficking, calling it a growing threat to national security.

Separately, the al-Anbar Criminal Court sentenced a trafficker to life in prison for possessing 140,000 amphetamine pills intended for distribution.

On Sunday, the Interior Ministry reported the arrest of 21 suspects and the seizure of over 180 kilograms of narcotics in Baghdad.

The country recorded a 15% decline in overall crime rates in 2024 compared to the previous year, with trafficking cases dropping 18% to 2,500 from 3,050 in 2023. Drug use cases fell 15%, with 4,000 recorded compared to 4,700 a year earlier, according to the Strategic Center for Human Rights in Iraq.