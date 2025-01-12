Al-Anbar official criticizes Baghdad for prioritizing Gaza and Lebanon aid over local needs

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, a member of Al-Anbar’s local government criticized the Iraqi government for prioritizing reconstruction efforts in foreign countries, such as Lebanon, while neglecting the urgent needs of Iraq’s “liberated” cities.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Adnan Al-Kubaisi, a member of the Al-Anbar Provincial Council, emphasized the necessity of compensating affected residents and rebuilding devastated areas in the province. He warned that the ongoing neglect of these issues “exacerbates hardships” for local communities and “hinders efforts” to stabilize and develop the region.

“Resolving the compensation file is a priority that cannot be delayed further,” Al-Kubaisi said, pointing out that this issue has been repeatedly presented to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani. “Despite the prime minister’s directives to expedite the process,” he noted, “there has been little progress.”

Residents, he explained, are disillusioned by the government’s inability to address critical domestic challenges such as compensation delays, lack of essential services, and budgetary constraints. “These shortcomings are especially glaring when financial support is being extended to other countries,” he added.

Al-Kubaisi stressed that “citizens’ rights must come first,” calling on the government to prioritize financial allocations for compensation as a fundamental obligation.

He also criticized the "failure" to adhere to political agreements established during the current government’s formation, which included commitments to address the compensation issue. With less than nine months remaining in the administration’s term, he expressed concern over the “lack of tangible progress.”

“The approval of a three-year budget,” Al-Kubaisi argued, “has diminished Parliament’s ability to hold the government accountable,” making it imperative to closely monitor the execution of compensation and reconstruction programs.

He called for “streamlined procedures and accelerated processing” of compensation claims, urging the government to strengthen the role of specialized committees in ensuring fairness and efficiency.

“The provincial council,” Al-Kubaisi assured, “remains committed to overseeing reconstruction and compensation efforts to ensure concrete outcomes and justice for the affected communities.”

Notably, the Iraqi government’s decision to deduct 1% from public sector salaries and pensions for humanitarian aid to Lebanon and Gaza has faced widespread opposition. Initially framed as voluntary, the deductions have been enforced without opt-out options, sparking public outrage and financial strain among retirees and employees.

Critics, including legal experts, have questioned the move's constitutionality, highlighting its potential violation of Article 28 of Iraq’s Constitution. The controversy reflects growing discontent over prioritizing foreign aid while many Iraqis struggle with rising living costs.