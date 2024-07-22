Iraq leads Arab World in Drug combat over last three years: official

Shafaq News/ Iraq has ranked first among Arab countries in drug combat efforts over the past three years, according to Fadel al-Gharawi, head of the Strategic Center for Human Rights.

The announcement comes as Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani inaugurated the second Baghdad International Conference on Combating Drugs on Monday, with the participation of interior ministers from Arab and regional countries.

Arrests Over the Years

In a statement, al-Gharawi said, "The General Directorate of Drug Affairs under the Iraqi Ministry of Interior has arrested 42,000 drug traffickers and possessors over three years."

Al-Gharawi detailed that in 2022, 17,000 drug traffickers and possessors, including 123 foreigners, were arrested. Authorities seized half a ton of various drugs, amounting to 18 million pills.

"In 2023, there were 9,000 arrests, with 12 tons of drugs and psychoactive substances confiscated," he added.

"This year has seen 16,000 arrests and the seizure of another 12 tons of drugs and psychoactive substances."

Quantity of Destruction Over the Years

In 2022, 5,000 tons of drugs and psychoactive substances were destroyed, including 54 million pills, 31,000 ampoules, and 9,000 bottles of various drugs. The following year saw the destruction of 2.118 tons and over 4.9 million drug pills.

"This year, 42.322 kilograms and 380 milligrams of various drugs and 772 pills have been destroyed," al-Gharawi noted.

People with Addiction

Al-Gharawi highlighted that drug use in impoverished areas reached 17%, with the highest usage among individuals aged 15-30. Crystal meth was the most commonly used drug at 37.3%, followed by Captagon at 34.35% and other types at 28.35%.

Call for Action

In light of the second Baghdad International Conference on Combating Drugs, al-Gharawi urged the government to launch a regional anti-drug policy involving all Arab and regional countries. He called for enhanced cooperation, a regional anti-drug agreement, a national prevention campaign, and stricter drug laws to ensure harsher penalties for traffickers, along with the establishment of rehabilitation centers for people with addiction.