Iraq approves air defense deals, plans gradual flight resumption

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s caretaker Council of Ministers on Tuesday approved contracts for air defense systems and outlined steps to restore civilian flights under strict safety conditions.

At its 13th regular session, chaired by caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, the cabinet examined regional developments and their implications for Iraq. It supported a Defense Ministry plan to procure air defense systems and adopted measures to strengthen unit readiness within a broader modernization effort.

Read more: How the Iran–US–Israel war exposes Iraq’s defense paralysis

Ministers also addressed the halt in air traffic, receiving a briefing from the Civil Aviation Authority chief. They authorized coordination between civilian and military bodies to assess airspace and airport readiness, enabling a gradual return of flights once safety requirements are met.

The session further covered economic pressures linked to regional tensions and progress in previously approved defense capability programs.

Read more: Iraq airspace closure costs $43 million during US-Israel war on Iran