Trump signals deadline for Iran talks, confirms larger military deployment

Shafaq News– Washington

Tehran alone knows the deadline Washington set for reaching an agreement, US President Donald Trump said on Friday, revealing that the United States has expanded its naval deployment toward Iran.

Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump expressed hope that a deal could be reached with Iran, and in the case of no deal, the US administration “will see what happens.”

“We have a large armada, flotilla, call it whatever you want, heading toward Iran right now, even larger than what we had in Venezuela,” he added.

President Trump Signs Executive Orders https://t.co/zeMleYWtrp — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 30, 2026

Meanwhile, sources told Drop News that senior US military officials have warned “a key Middle East ally” that Trump could authorize a strike on Iran as early as Sunday. Additionally, a former senior US intelligence official said the planning goes beyond Iran’s nuclear and missile programs and centers on weakening the regime, including strikes on military and IRGC leadership, with expectations of internal unrest following any escalation.

Earlier today, Iranian army spokesman Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia told Mehr news agency that Iran would respond if the United States or Israel launched an attack.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have escalated following the outbreak of protests on December 28, triggered by the collapse of the Iranian rial. The Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reports a death toll of at least 6,126, while Iranian state authorities have officially acknowledged approximately 3,000 fatalities.

Read more: US military presence signals strategic pressure over direct conflict