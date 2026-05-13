Iraqi Intelligence arrests ISIS suspect linked to killings in Kirkuk

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraq’s Military Intelligence Directorate arrested on Wednesday a wanted suspect accused of terrorism-related crimes during an operation in Kirkuk, the service said, clarifying that he was involved in executions and assassinations targeting civilians and security personnel.

A security source told Shafaq News that the detainee, identified as “Abu al-Baraa,” was among the commanders involved in the 2015 attack on Kirkuk.

In a statement, Military Intelligence said the suspect was arrested at a house in the al-Dibis district of Kirkuk province, describing him as a dangerous operative linked to several attacks, including the execution of three members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a state-linked paramilitary force, in Hawija market in 2015, and being involved in the assassination of a local mukhtar - a neighborhood chief- as well as the killing of an engineer in Kirkuk province.

On May 6, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets carried out two airstrikes targeting ISIS positions in the Hamrin mountain range within the Kirkuk operations sector, killing three militants. The strikes hit two sites allegedly used by ISIS members for shelter and logistical support, with both locations destroyed.