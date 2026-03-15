Iran war progressing faster than expected, White House claims

Shafaq News- Washington

The US war against Iran is ahead of schedule and could end within four to six weeks, Kevin Hassett, director of the US National Economic Council, told CBS News on Sunday.

Hassett clarified that Pentagon briefings indicate that timeline should be sufficient to achieve President Donald Trump’s objectives, adding that “Trump will decide” when the campaign ends.

He also revealed that the United States has spent about $12 billion on the war so far, broadly in line with Pentagon estimates. Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, which carries about 20% of global seaborne oil, are “unlikely” to cause lasting damage to the US economy due to strong domestic energy production.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps declared the Strait of Hormuz closed to international shipping following the US-Israeli strikes that launched the war, warning vessels attempting to cross the strategic waterway could be targeted. The move sharply reduced tanker traffic and forced several shipping companies to suspend operations through the chokepoint.

Still, oil futures markets already signal expectations of a rapid end to the conflict and falling energy prices, Hassett added. The administration is also preparing “contingency measures” to limit economic disruptions, including securing fertilizer supplies and easing shipping rules to ensure jet fuel deliveries.