Iran bars IAEA chief over alleged leaks to Israel

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran no longer allows International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director Rafael Grossi to enter the country, an Iranian official reiterated on Saturday.

Ebrahim Rasouli, an advisor to the Iranian Parliament Speaker, told Lebanon's Al-Mayadeen TV that Grossi had “betrayed his mandate,” claiming that the IAEA chief shared the names of Iranian nuclear scientists with Israel. He also accused the agency’s inspectors of spying on nuclear facilities.

The move follows President Masoud Pezeshkian’s ratification of a legislation suspending Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA, which bars international inspectors from accessing Iranian nuclear sites. For its part, the agency confirmed it had withdrawn all inspectors from the country amid the escalating standoff.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump told reporters that Iran has not agreed to any inspections of its nuclear program or to halting uranium enrichment. He further acknowledged that Iran could attempt to resume nuclear work at undisclosed locations and warned, “If they did start, it would be a problem.”

Trump is scheduled to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on June 7 to discuss both Iran’s nuclear program and Gaza ceasefire.