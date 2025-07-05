Iran nuclear program tops Trump-Netanyahu agenda

Shafaq News - Washington

US President Donald Trump intends to discuss Iran’s nuclear program during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday.

Addressing a group of reporters, Trump described Iran’s nuclear program as having suffered a “lasting setback.” He cautioned, however, that nuclear activities could resume at alternative locations, noting Tehran has neither agreed to international inspections nor halted uranium enrichment.

His remarks came after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced that Tehran had formally informed the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran of its decision to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Israel conducted a surprise air operation on June 13 targeting multiple military and nuclear sites across Iran. In the following days, the US also launched a series of airstrikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities including Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi later confirmed the attacks caused “significant damage” to the targeted sites.